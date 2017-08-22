Mom-in-law stabs son-in-law inside police station

letters@hindustantimes.com

Bhopal\Khargone: Incensed that her daughter had run away and got married to her beau, the mother made a murderous assault on her son-in-law inside a police station in Khargone district on Sunday, just three days after their marriage. Khargone is situated some 300 km south of Bhopal.

She stabbed her son-in-law nine times on his back and neck, leaving him stunned and bleeding. She would have continued her assault had not the cops present there caught hold of her.

The daughter has lodged complaint against her mother and demand strict action against her.

According to police, Shanu alias Prerna Mahajan, resident of Bhavsar colony, Bavri area was in love with Sagar Dhare who lived in the same colony. However, Prerna’w mother Seema was not in favour of the match. The couple eloped on August 17 and registered their marriage in court in Indore.

After her disappearance, Prerna’s family lodged a missing person’s report at the police station. On August 19, the couple returned to Khargone and went to the police station where Prerna recorded her statement that she had willing gone with Sagar and had got married to him.

Prerna’s family also came to the police station. Initially, Seema appeared calm. After some time she went to the washroom in the police station and when she came out she rushed towards Sagar and stabbed her with a knife that she had hidden in her clothes. Sagar ran to save his life, but Seema went after him stabbing him repeatedly till the cops caught hold of her.

Prerna too had rushed towards her husband and tried to stymie the flow of blood with her handkerchief. Sagar was later taken to the hospital.

Later, talking to the media Prerna said that her father and brother were not against her love marriage, it was only her mother who opposed it. “But I could never image that she would do such a thing,” Prerna said, who was shocked by her mother’s act.

Khargone Kotwali TI Mata Prasad Verma said a case has been registered against Seema and the knife has been recovered from her possession.