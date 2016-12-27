MP: ₹90L transacted in fake account, man gets I-T dept notice

A 35-year-old farmer has lodged a complaint against unidentified people following alleged transactions of ₹90 lakh from a Jan Dhan savings account opened in his name at an Axis Bank branch in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh. The farmer came to know about the transactions after receiving a notice from the Income Tax (I-T) department, said police.

Earlier on Sunday, a 24-year-old man also lodged a complaint following alleged cash transactions of ₹16 lakh made from a savings account opened in his name at the same bank branch.

HT was first to report about suspected hawala money being parked in fake bank accounts opened in the name of BPL cardholders and bogus medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs) a few months back.

According to a police official who didn’t wish to be named, in both the recent cases the accounts were opened by making the complainants “proprietors of MSMEs”.

“The farmer, Manoj Kumar Choudhary, had first received a notice from the I-T department on March 3 this year. That time he didn’t take it seriously. On July 27, he received a second notice from the I-T department regarding the cash transactions made from his account. The farmer talked to some people about the notice before realising that it was about cash transactions, which he had never made. Following this, he lodged a complaint a police complaint,” said the police official.

He added that the bank account was opened by mentioning him as proprietor of a fake MSME named Chandra Traders.

The police official further said that as the preliminary investigation, it seems the money in account was earned illegally through coal and bauxite trade in the area.

“In the other case too, a bank account was opened by making the complainant Amar Dahayak the proprietor of another fake MSME named Amar Traders. The complainant has informed the police that he used to work in the office of one Santosh Garg who runs a transport business in the area and to whom he had given his identity proof for some documentation,” said the police official.

Contacted, SP Gourav Tiwari said they are investigating both the cases.

“After receiving the complaint, we have sought details from the bank officials. Proper legal action will be taken against those found guilty,” said Tiwari.