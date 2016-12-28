MP cabinet approves 7% hike in DA for govt staff, pensioners

The MP cabinet has approved 7% hike in dearness allowance for government employees and pensioners and those working with local bodies and panchayats a s a New Year gift.

Confirming the development, public relations minister Narottam Mishra said: “The cabinet has given its nod to the proposal of hiking the DA by 7 per cent to its employees, taking it up to 132 per cent.”

The decision was also welcomed by the class III government employees’ association. General secretary of the association, Laxminarayan Sharma, said he also expects the government to pay arrears of six months to the employees with their December salaries.

The cabinet has also approved a detailed metro rail project report for Indore city. An empowered committee will be constituted, headed by the chief secretary, for approving the tender bids.

In the first phase of the project, the work would be carried out on a 14.99-km stretch — from Karond to AIIMS — and another 12.88-km stretch — from Bhadbhada to Ratnagiri Triangular crossing. The work on Rajwada-Nainod stretch, which spans 31.55 km will be taken up in the next phase.

As per an official spokesperson, the financial ratio of the project is 20:20:60. The state government and the central government would contribute Rs 2897.10 crore each while Rs 8691.35 crore would be obtained through loans from multilateral/bilateral funding agency. The total cost of the project is Rs 14,485.55 crore.

Mishra informed that the state government has approved a proposal to appoint 497 daily wagers against the vacant posts of forest guards.

Apart from that, the government has agreed to be a guarantor for Rs 3000 crore loan to three power distribution companies from a power finance company.

A proposal for a revised loan of Rs 104.38 crore to Bhopal Municipal Corporation from HUDCO was also sanctioned at the cabinet meet on Tuesday.