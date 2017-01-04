MP cabinet approves appointment of slain jail warder’s daughter

The MP cabinet on Tuesday approved the appointment of former jail warder Ramashankar Yadav’s daughter Sonia Yadav as an assistant (Grade III) in the general administration department.

Yadav was allegedly killed by eight suspected SIMI members in Bhopal Central Jail on October 30, when they were escaping the prison. The eight were later killed in a police encounter on the outskirts of Bhopal.

The encounter had assumed political overtones, with the Opposition and leaders of the Muslim community demanding a CBI or judicial probe into the incident, while chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan justified the killings and termed Yadav’s death an act of martyrdom. The chief minister had also extended financial help to the family for Sonia’s marriage.

Meanwhile, Sonia had refused to accept any job in the jail department. Her refusal, and the political issue associated with the entire episode, resulted in the government treating her case as a special one and gave her the appointment letter on the day of her marriage for her appointment in general administration department.

The demonetisation of the old ₹500 and ₹1000 banknotes also cropped up, with some members of the Yadav family claiming that they were unable to make proper arrangements for the marriage due to a cash crunch.

The chief minister assured the family that he will look into their problems and that they would not have any difficulties due to the lack of cash.