MP: Farmers offer to surrender weapons over hiked licence renewal fees

Farmers of Vijaypur tehsil in MP’s Sheopur district have decided to surrender their weapons, saying they cannot pay the hiked licence renewal fees.

On Thursday, about 12 farmers, all residents of Pachnaya village, met Vijaypur MLA, Ramniwas Rawat and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Lokendra Jangid, saying they were not in a financial position to maintain their weapon by paying a renewal fees for weapons license which has been increased by the state home department from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500.

Speaking to HT on the issue, one of the farmers who met the officials, Chrironjee Shakya, said they have been carrying guns for the last 40 years.

“We bought our guns at Rs 30 or 35 and every year we have renewed our license on time by paying the required amount. But now after the fee hike, it has become impossible for us to renew it. Rs 2,500 is a very hefty amount and out of our bounds. Hence, we want to surrender our weapons,” said Shakya.

He also said that they also did not wish to transfer the licence to their children as they would also face the same problem.

Rawat supported the farmers and said the hike was too much.

SDM Jangid said he had referred the 12 farmers to the Vijaypur police station for further procedure.

“After the required procedure is completed in the police station for their weapons surrender, I will write to the district collector to cancel their weapons licence,” he said, adding that so far, he had not received any intimation from the police station about the weapons’ surrender.