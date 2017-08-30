MP farmers to be paid difference between support price and market price, state cabinet approves scheme

The price difference between market price and support price of crops will now be deposited directly to the accounts of farmers in Madhya Pradesh.

The state cabinet that met here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, gave approval to the ambitious scheme.

According to Rajesh Rajora ‎principal secretary, agriculture, the Madhya Pradesh government is implementing Mukhyamantri Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojna (CM Price Deficit Payment Scheme) on pilot basis from Kharif 2017 to ensure millions of farmers in the state get minimum support price (MSP) of their produce and to protect them from severe fall in agriculture mandi rates

“The innovative and path-breaking scheme will include payment of difference between MSP and modal mandi rates in Soyabean, Groundnut, Sesame, Niger Seed, Moong, Urad, Arhar and maize in the bank accounts of the farmers through direct benefit transfer”, he said.

Under this scheme, the farmers will have be registered in the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana portal from September 1 to 30. Registrations will be done in 3000 primary agriculture cooperative institutes that purchase paddy and wheat.

A unique ID will be provided to the farmers after registration in the scheme. The counting of ideal selling price will be the average of model mandi prices of Madhya Pradesh and two states.

Earlier Chouhan in a statement had stressed that he will not let the farmers bear with any loss. He said government will get the price difference between market price and support price directly to the farmers’ accounts. He instructed the district administrations to maintain correct record of the crops of farmers. He said that a special campaign has been launched to solve revenue related problems of farmers.

Chouhan said the state administration was instructed to settle all cases related to undisputed land transfer, demarcation and property distribution within three months and in case of any pending cases found after the said period, the complainant beneficiary will be awarded Rs 1 lakh while this amount will be recovered from the concerned officer.