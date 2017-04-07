MP govt starts ambitious Rs 5 thali under ‘Deendayal Rasoi Yojana’

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government kick-started its ambitious ‘Deendayal Rasoi Yojana’ under which subsidised meals will be available at Rs 5 per plate to people, especially the economically disadvantaged sections of society.

The initiative is on the lines of state run Amma Canteens, started by the former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, which served subsidised food at low prices.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the scheme at Gwalior on Friday evening, while in Bhopal mayor Alok Sharma inaugurated the scheme.

Addressing the gathering in Gwalior, Shivraj Chouhan said as 2017 was the birth centenary year of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the best tribute to the great visionary leader was to start a scheme under which nutritious food will be available to people at cheaper rates. He expressed gratitude to all the NGOs who came forward to be part of the scheme and would help the government in providing food to people at cheap rates.

“Ann dhaan (donating food) is the biggest dhaan (donation). It is a mahayagya (great sacrificial fire ritual) we have started for the people of the state. And we are not stopping at food; we are committed to providing housing to people and financial support for the education of the students in the state”, he said.

In Bhopal, NGO Ghan Shyam Sewa Samiti will prepare food for average of 1500 to 2000 people daily in the Deendayal Rasoi set up near Sultania Hospital. Its inchrage Lal Chand Jain said anyone can have a full meal in the thali for Rs 5 which includes rotis, one sabzi (veggie) and dal (pulses) every day between 11 am to 3 pm. “The thali will cost around Rs 20, but people will have to pay only Rs 5 per plate. The rest of the money would be managed through donations”, he said. Surprisingly the food that in big kitchen of Deendayal Rasoi, food was being cooked using regular red LPG cylinders and not the blue ones which are generally used in such ventures.

Speaking on the eve of starting the ambitious scheme, urban development minister Maya Singh said Deendayal Rasoi Yojana had been initiated keeping in mind the adequate arrangement for food along with housing for the poor working as labourers and in other trades as per the wish of chief minister.

“In the first phase, the scheme would be inaugurated in 49 district headquarters on April 7 simultaneously between 6 to 7pm. The scheme will be launched in Bhind and Umaria district later on due to by-elections. In every district headquarter; Deendayal Rasoi Yojana will be implemented in at least one place. More than one centre would be set up in the big cities as per need”, she said.

Singh said that funds for setting up the Deendayal Rasois would be made available under chief minister’s urban infrastructure scheme. An account would be opened for every centre at a nationalized bank of the local headquarters, she added.

Box: ‘Rs 5 Deendayal Thali’

Four rotis, one sabzi, and dal for Rs 5.

Timing from 11 noon to 3 in the afternoon.

Food arrangement for nearly 2000 people at a time.

Roti to be made by modern machine.

Food grain arrangement from fair price shops.

Free water, power by municipal bodies