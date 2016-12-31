MP Lokayukta shake-up on cards

A huge organisational shakeup is on cards in the state’s ombudsman, the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta Organisation.

The organisation has initiated process of bringing back to parent departments those officials whose period of deputation with Lokayukta is over.

The process has started with organisation’s administration writing to the state government’s general administration department (GAD) to send at least eight officials of its technical and accounts wing back to their parent departments.

State Lokayukta office sources said that the GAD has been requested to send back to parent departments officials, including the chief engineer, superintendent engineer, two executive engineers, an assistant engineer and a sub engineer of the organisation’s technical wing.

Similar requests have also been sent to the GAD for two officials of the accounts wing, including the senior accounts officer and junior accounts officer.

The officials of the technical wing have been on deputation with Lokayukta organisation from the public health and engineering department and public works department.

The two officials presently on deputation in the accounts wing of Lokayukta organization are from the state finance department.

According to norms, any official or employee of a state government department is sent to Lokayukta organization for a period of three years. The period, however, can be extended by another year.

Six of these eight officials have already completed four years of deputation, while two others, including the chief engineer and the senior accounts officer have been on deputation with Lokayukta for more than a decade now.

According to Up Lokayukta and retired high court judge Justice UC Maheshwari, secretaries of the parent departments of these officials recently contacted him requesting if the officials could be relieved and sent back to their parent departments.

“I asked the organisation’s secretary to write to the GAD, that if considered essential for better functioning of the government, those officials who have completed the period of deputation be sent back to their respective parent departments,” he said.

“The state government has also been requested to provide suitable replacements in Lokayukta organization if these officials are on deputation with us are sent back to their old departments.”

Director general of Lokayukta special police establishment (SPE) Anil Kumar has also been asked to work on similar lines for those officials who have completed their deputation tenure.

The SPE works under the supervision of Lokayukta.

Sources at the state Lokayukta office, said that at present the technical wing has 13 officials on deputation serving posts spanning from the chief engineer to sub engineer, while the accounts wing has two officials on deputation at the organization.

The SPE headed by senior IPS officer Anil Kumar, has more than 400 staff on deputation, including a director general of police, additional director generals of police superintendents of police, deputy superintendents of police, head constables and constables across the seven divisions of the state.