MP medical university finds irregularities in admission of 179 MBBS students under NRI quota

Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University has found irregularities in the admission of 179 MBBS students made under NRI quota in private medical colleges of the state in 2016-17. The admission of 25 students has already been nullified.

The university has now asked the directorate of medical education to cancel the admission of the remaining 154 students and withhold their results.

Last month the university had directed all the private medical and dental colleges affiliated to it to submit documents of students admitted under the NRI quota for courses that include MBBS, BDS, MDS, MD and MS. The university had sought list of the students admitted under NRI quota and sought to know under what norms and guidelines they were provided admissions.

MP Medical Science University, Jabalpur vice chancellor RS Sharma said, “As per norms 15% of the seats in medical colleges are filled under NRI quota.”

“After we looked into the documents provided by the medical colleges regarding admissions under NRI quota, we found that 179 of them had not been admitted as per the norms. Students admitted under NRI quota should be NRIs. That is the main condition under the quota. But 179 students despite not being NRIs, were given admission under the quota”, he said.

After alleged admission scam surfaced in private dental colleges, the Jabalpur based MP Medical Science University constituted a probe committee which found that dental colleges had given admission to 96 candidates in Master of Dental Sciences (MDS), who had not appeared in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). While examining the documents, the university authorities also came to know about the irregularities in the admissions in the private medical colleges under the NRI quota.

