MP police arrest 3 poachers who killed about 20 tigers in 8 months

Three men from the Pardhi ‘hunting’ community were on Sunday arrested by Madhya Pradesh forest department’s special task force (STF) for allegedly poaching nearly 20 tigers between October 2012 and May 2013 in the state, STF sources said.

Task force officials were investigating a tiger poaching case from Satpura Tiger Reserve when they found out that the three poachers were wanted by the CBI.

“As the three were wanted by CBI in Maharashtra for poaching of nearly 20 tigers, we handed over them to CBI officials in Jabalpur today (Monday) on transit remand. The Mumbai unit of CBI was investigating poaching of tigers in Maharashtra. The three poachers have been identified as Rokin, Tiliya and Tyohari,” said a senior STF official.

The poachers, who originally hail from MP’s Katni, were caught in Satna district.

The operation to crack the poaching network was led by STF in-chrage Ritesh Sirothia and guided by RP Singh, additional principal chief conservator for forests (APCCF).

“As the three poachers had killed tigers in Maharashtra, we informed the CBI there and handed over these poachers to them today in Jabalpur. They investigating tiger poaching cases there,” Sirothia said.