MP: Students to move rights bodies over manhandling by officials

The students, who were allegedly sent to jail for staging a protest against poor road conditions in Shivpuri district, are planning to write to the national commission for protection of child rights (NCPCR), national human rights commission (NHRC) and union minister of women and child development, Maneka Gandhi, seeking justice.

On Wednesday, about 40 students — comprising 25 schoolchildren and law students — were allegedly heckled by the district administration for raising slogans, demanding proper roads and a playground in Shivpuri during a government function. They were allegedly detained in police custody for a few hours.

“What happened was really unfortunate and we are going to write to officials of NCPCR, NHRC and Maneka Gandhi to inform them about the incident and urge them to take action against district collector, OP Shrivastava and chairman of Madhya Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MPCPCR), Raghavendra Sharma. Our demands were not illegal as we just sought proper roads in the town apart from a playground for the children,” said one of the detained persons and a law student, Abhay Jain, while speaking to HT.

“Neither the district collector nor the chairman of MPCPCR has spoken to us after the incident,” he added.

Collector denies allegations

District collector Shrivastava, however, denied the allegations.

“The allegations that they were sent to jail are totally baseless. They were detained because they were raising slogans in a government function which could have disturbed the law and order situation. They were kept in the police lines ground near the jail but not inside the cell. Also, I met them yesterday (Thursday) in the evening at my office in presence of the mediapersons as before that I was busy in the government programme,” said Shrivastava.

Speaking to HT on the issue, chairman of MPCPCR, Raghavendra Sharma also denied the allegations and said that he had spoken to the law students over phone.

“In my knowledge they were not booked under any section of IPC and were detained to avoid any disturbance in the programme. I am spoke to them over phone and told them that I am ready to support them if their demands are legitimate and for the benefit of the city,” said Sharma.