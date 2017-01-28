Newborn operated upon at AIIMS, father makes appeal for prayers

Bhopal: A baby born five days back in Bhopal was operated upon at AIIMS, Delhi for a heart ailment on Saturday after he was airlifted from here for the immediate surgery.

“He is in a sick newborn care unit (SNCU) and critical. Doctors say they will keep him under observation for at least 3 days. I need prayers of people to the God”, said Dev Sharma, father of the baby boy talking to the Hindustan Times on phone.

Sharma said he would like to convey his thanks to the union minister for external affairs Sushma Swaraj and chief minister Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan for their help. Otherwise, he said, the operation couldn’t have been possible. The entire government machinery is helping us, he added.

The baby was airlifted from Bhopal to Delhi on Friday for the heart surgery after his father sought the help of union ministers Sushma Swaraj and JP Nadda and also the chief minister besides the Prime Minister and the PMO among others on Twitter.

Dev Sharma posted his plea for help on January 25, saying, “2 day born baby boy need immediate heart surgery But whole Bhopal do not have 1 doctor to do this plz help (sic).”

Swaraj, known to respond on the micro-blogging site, contacted the family, and later posted on Twitter saying the surgery was arranged for at AIIMS Delhi.

“We contacted the family and got the medical reports through my Bhopal office. Dr Balram Airan Head Cardiac surgery AIIMS advises an early surgery. We can organise the baby’s surgery in AIIMS Delhi. The family has to decide,” she posted on her Twitter page the next day.

Meanwhile, Sharma’s message, which was shared on social media, led to a journalist contacting Bhopal’s mayor Alok Sharma.

“A journalist Rohit contacted me and I then contacted the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is in Chennai. I had a talk with him and requested for an air ambulance to airlift the baby to Delhi. He immediately instructed the authorities concerned. An air ambulance came in the evening and the baby was airlifted to Delhi where he was admitted to AIIMS. Sushma ji took care of arrangements at AIIMS,” the mayor told Hindustan Times on Friday.