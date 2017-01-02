No major rise in cyber crime in MP post note ban: Cops

There has been no drastic change in the figures of online banking related crime in MP after demonetisation.

It has been over 50 days since demonetisation move was implemented by the Centre on November 8. It was highly anticipated that the cashless economy initiative would also lead to an upsurge in the cyber-crime, said police sources.

However, according to the state cyber police, in November, 87 complaints related to debit-card or credit card fraud were received followed by 74 such cases in December.

“We expected a large number of cyber-crimes related to online banking especially debit and credit card fraud in the state. But much to our surprise there was no drastic change in the figures as in September there were 85 complaints received by us followed by 61 complaints in October,” said assistant inspector general (cyber cell), Vijay Khatri while speaking to HT.

He said one of the main reasons behind no drastic increase in cyber crimes post demonetisation might be the alertness of the cyber police and banks.

“Post demonetisation almost all the government agencies were on their toes and fully vigilant to tackle any sort of problems. The banks, especially private ones, which earlier didn’t respond to our investigations regarding cyber crimes, are also now more vigilant. Apart from that, one major reasons may be the alertness of the cyber-criminals as they also know that at present all the agencies are very vigilant and active, hence they might get easily caught,” said Khatri.

‘e-wallet companies have come up with many security measures’

He also said that the e-wallet companies have also gradually come up with many security measures to protect their customers from cyber attacks.

“They have done major changes like earlier to use e-wallet facility one had to transfer money from their bank accounts to their respective e-wallets. But now they have directly linked the e-wallets to the bank accounts making it easier for the people to make payments through e-wallets. And to secure this system they have put a security feature, in which the respective banks informs the customers about the payment transfer before permitting it,” said Khatri adding that the people have also become now more aware because of the awareness initiatives and regular media reports about cyber crimes.

‘Banks ready to face any cyber attacks’

Speaking to HT on the issue, a senior State Bank of India official on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media said that banks were ready to face any cyber attacks.

“Much before the demonetisation also, the security architecture of the online banking system was very safe and secure. It has the one time password (OTP) and other pin number features which makes it way more secure. The system is a foolproof one capable of tackling any sort of cyber attacks,” said the official.