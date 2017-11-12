After Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain, the temple management committee of another famous temple-Lord Pashupatinath temple in Mandsaur district with its eight-faced Shiv lingam, has decided to take steps to stop erosion of the seven-feet lingam.

From November 27, the foundation day of the temple, the devotees cannot touch the lingam and they have to use only RO water (water purified through reverse osmosis ) for Jal Abhishek (ritual of pouring water over lingam), said Rahul Runwal, manager of the Pashupatinath temple management committee.

Runwal said the colossal lingam was found in Shivna River, when the water level lowered in it. “It is said that Lord Shiva appeared in the dream of a washer man and asked him that a temple be built on banks of Shivna where the lingam be installed. Accordingly in 1961, the lingam was enshrined in the temple”, he said.

Runwal said the decisions in this regard were taken in the meeting of the temple management committee chaired by Collector Mandsaur OP Srivastava recently.

“Other decisions that have been taken to stop the erosion of the lingam include restricting the timing of the jal abhishek before 9 am in the morning, not allowing devotees to go closer to the lingam, and directly pour water over it. Arrangement is being made so that water is poured in a small pipe that will lead water to the base of the lingam. The committee has also decided to ban photography and selfies inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple”, he said.

OP Srivastava collector Mandsaur, who is also the president of the Lord Pashupatinath temple management committee told HT that unlike other Shiv Lingams, the devotees at Pashupatinath used to rub the lingam with their hands and cloth and pour all varied kinds of substances on it. “There were no restrictions on the devotees and many of their actions harmed the lingam. Last month I invited 300 people comprising prominent people of the district, people from various walks of life, NGOs and religious groups for discussing steps and seeking their suggestions on how to stop erosion of the lingam”, he said.

“We will also approach experts at Archeological Survey of India to study this ancient lingam, analyze it and make detailed suggestions on how we can protect it in the long run”, he said.

Last month Supreme Court approved new norms for worshipping at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain, including allowing only 500 ml of RO (reverse osmosis) water for the religious rituals. Following recommendations of an expert committee of officials of the Archeological Survey of India and Geological Survey of India on how to check erosion of the Mahakal sandstone lingam, Mahakaleshwar temple management committee had passed many resolutions on checking erosion. The SC approved eight points of the resolution including allowing only up to 1.25 litres of milk or panchamrut per devotee.