Now, spot MP toilets on Google Maps

Working closely with the ministry of urban development, Google has added location, address and opening hours of over four thousand public restrooms of Madhya Pradesh and Delhi NCR to Maps, aiming to improve sanitation conditions in the state.

“People in Madhya Pradesh will be hugely benefitted. They will now be able to easily locate the nearest public toilet on Google Maps — both on the mobile app as well as on desktop. The service will be accessible to users both in English and Hindi language,” said Sanket Gupta, product manager, Google Maps.

He added, “While travelling on the Bhopal-Indore highway, locating a public toilet can be challenging and most often the only option is to visit nearby restaurants and cafes. Having this information handy can make things much easier.”

It should be mentioned that improving sanitation is an important cornerstone of the government’s Swachh Bharat campaign. The ministry of urban development plans to extend the service to other cities.