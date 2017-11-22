In a significant step, the director of medical education has seized all the papers related admissions given under NRI quota in private medical colleges in 2017, the Jabalpur high court was informed on Tuesday.

The private medical colleges were dillydallying in handing over the records of NRI and other admissions after the final mop-up-round of counseling, but a strict monitoring by the court compelled the DME to put pressure on these colleges to hand over all the documents.

The government told the double bench of Justice R S Jha and Justice Nandita Dube, hearing a clutch of petitions from aggrieved students and activists alleging large scale irregularities had taken place in giving admission under the NRI quota, that they are examining all the papers. They were given a week’s to submit their report to the court.

Social activist Vinay Parihar, whose petition is also been heard, said that according to their calculation of the 138 admission given under NRI quota, only one is genuine. “The rest have been sold to the highest bidder,” he alleged. The DME has already cancelled 104 admissions under NRI quota and now the case is going on regarding the remaining 63 admissions.

An aggrieved student, Priyangshu Agrawal, in his petition has said the irregularities took place during the mop-up-round and instead of giving the remaining seats to deserving students, they were sold by the private medical colleges to NRI and other undeserving students, to mint money. In his petition he said that 250 seats were sold in this manner.

The irregularities were committed despite clear instructions from the Supreme Court and High Court that students of Madhya Pradesh would get first preference in getting admission to MBBS courses, and if any seats were left they would go to students from outside the state.

The respondents in this case are the principal secretary health, the director medical education, Aurobindo Medical College, Chirayu Medical College, R D Gargi Medical College, LN Medical College, Amaltas Medical College, RKDF Medical College and People’s Medical College.