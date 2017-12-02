Opposition attacks govt on crimes against women

Opposition attacked the state government in the state assembly on Friday during the winter session on Bhopal gang rape in particular and crimes against women in state in general alleging corruption and political interference in posting of a section of police officers on key positions in districts were two major reasons behind rise in crime against women in the state during the BJP regime.

Home minister Bhupendra Singh, however, denied the allegations and dubbed it as baseless.

As the House discussed admissibility of the Opposition’s adjournment motion on Bhopal gang rape an Opposition MLA Sunderlal Tiwari referred to the NCRB report for the year 2016 released on Thursday and went to the extent of dubbing Madhya Pradesh under the BJP rule as ‘a bowl of rape’ just as ‘Punjab and Chhattisgarh exist as bowl of rice’ in the country.

Leader Opposition Ajay Singh alleged police’s morale was down in the state as corruption played a major role in posting of a section of police officers on key positions in the districts and there was political interference in the postings too.

He said if chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cared to implement his own announcements he had made after Nirbhaya gang rape in Delhi in 2012 the situation in the state would have been better. But unfortunately, the CM repeated most of his announcements after Bhopal gang rape that took place 5 years later on October 31 suggesting he had forgot to implement his own announcements.

He said CM had dubbed rape as a bigger crime than murder in 2012 demanding capital punishment for the crime and taken decisions at a high level meeting to sack the convict of rape and molestation from the government job, if any, setting up of fast track courts, necessary law for harsher punishment, medical report of the victim to be prepared within 24 hours etc. The then home minister had talked of setting up of call centres, constituting of special task force and cancelling the driving licence of the convict.

He said how the decisions were implemented could be gauged from the fact that the government was now trying to identify crime prone areas in Bhopal, install CCTV cameras at such places. Bhopal gang rape victim was not raped once but thrice. First, when she was gang raped by criminals, second when police stations refused to lodge her report and third, when her medical examination report was botched up, he alleged.

Minister of state for cooperative Vishwas Sarang objected to the term like ‘bowl of rape’ being attached with the state and requested the deputy speaker to expunge the term.

Furnishing figures of rape incidents in Madhya Pradesh right from 1993 home minister Bhupendra Singh said Madhya Pradesh had topped the crime chart on rape in the country during the Congress regime too but unlike the Congress government BJP government took a number of measures like woman helpline 1090, self-defence training to girl students, constitution of Shourya dal, mobile app for help in emergency etc.

As the speaker Sitasharan Sharma ruled against admissibility of the adjournment motion after the discussion the Opposition Congress MLAs staged a walkout.