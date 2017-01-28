Over 31,000 volunteers, including CM to teach in MP schools on Feb 18

Bhopal: Over 31,000 people have volunteered, including chief minister and several of his ministerial colleagues for Madhya Pradesh government’s novel project on a participatory learning to be held in the state on February 18.

In this initiative, the first of its kind in the state, the volunteers will teach a chapter or a part of it to the school children and hold interactive discussions with them across the state.

AK Parikh , deputy director Rajya Shikshya Kendra told HT that the participatory learning programme “Mile Banche Madhya Pradesh” (Let us read together) was scheduled to be held in all primary schools on January 28.

“But given the response of the people to be volunteers, it has been decided to postpone the programme It will be now held on February 18. The chief minister wants on that day, a volunteer should teach in each one of the 1.2 lakh primarily and middle schools in the state, including the schools run for tribal children”, he said.

Parikh said the last day for online registration for volunteering was January 25.

“The online registration had started on January 18 on the website www.schoolchalehum.mp.gov.in. But now people can register themselves till February 12. This will help more and more people to volunteer for the novel initiative”, he said

Parikh said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had got himself registered online and he will teach at Sanjay Gandhi School in Bhopal while minister of state for education Deepak Joshi will teach at a school in Dewas.

Parikh said the programme was being organised with an aim to develop interest in children towards reading and understanding literature containing knowledge.

“Over 31,000 people have volunteered for the initiative so far. Under this programme, public representatives, government employees, motivators of ‘school chale hum’ campaign, eminent persons, private doctors, engineers, lawyers and ex-students will read a chapter or part of the chapter from the course book or from any book available in the library before the school children and then hold discussions with the children”, he said.

Meanwhile, CM Chouhan has appealed to the people to participate in the initiative in greater numbers, go to school, read text books with children and share knowledge with them.