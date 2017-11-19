Patients made to rest on floor, carried in arms from operation room in MP hospital

Women who went for family planning operations during a medical camp at the government district hospital in Chhatarpur had to lie on the hospital floor and were carried by ward boys and family members in their arms in the absence of stretchers, exposing the dismal condition of healthcare in Madhya Pradesh.

On Saturday, more than 24 operations were performed at the hospital during a medical camp for family planning.

After the procedure was over, the ward boys and family members carried the patients in their arms since there were no stretchers available in the hospital.

To add to their discomfort, the women were given a thin mattress to lie down on the hospital gallery floor.

Talking about the lack of amenities, a patient’s mother-in-law, Raja Bai, said: “We brought our daughter-in-law here via taxi. But when we reached the hospital, she had to lie on the cold floor with just a thin mattress.”

As the number of women attending the camp was more than what the hospital administration had expected, the gallery was overcrowded with patients jostling for space.

Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Ashok Tiwari told HT that the construction of a new district hospital building was in the works near the present structure.

“We have space constraint in the hospital but mattresses were provided to the patients. I will conduct an inquiry into the irregularities during the camp,” he said.

On November 16, similar scenes were witnessed at the Baldevgarh community health center in Chhatarpur where a family planning camp was organised.

There too, the patients were made to rest on the hospital floor and were carried by the staff in their arms after their operation.