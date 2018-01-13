Plant a tree, visit a shelter home to get your cases restored: HC judge tells lawyers over no-show

A Gwalior high court judge has directed a lawyer to plant a peepal tree (ficus religiosa or sacred fig) and another to visit a shelter home for not appearing during the scheduled hearing of their respective cases, which were later dismissed.

Once the two lawyers have done as directed, their dismissed cases will be restored.

Both the lawyers have welcomed the directions of the justice. Senior lawyer Shailendra Singh Kushwaha, who failed to appear for the hearing on December 4 in the case that pertains to the daily allowance of 35 workers, said Justice Anand Pathak has directed him to plant a Peepal tree within 10 days, after which his dismissed case would be restored.

“This is a very good initiative by Justice Anand Pathak as it gives us a chance to do something for the environment, if and when we fail to appear in the court. We are so preoccupied in our busy daily lives that we hardly get any time to do such things like planting a tree or taking up gardening,” Kushwaha said.

The lawyer said thousands of cases get dismissed every year due to non-appearance of the lawyers during scheduled hearings.“If such directions come often, we can add to the greenery of the city. This also gives us time to be with the nature and reflect.”

Another senior lawyer, HK Shukla, who has brought the second appeal in a property dispute case, said his case too was dismissed when he failed to appear during the scheduled hearing. The judge has directed Shukla to visit a shelter home within 15 days, spend an hour there and share the experience of his visit in writing, after which his case will be restored.

“This is a very good directive as it would give me time to self-introspect and see for myself the situation at a mercy home here. We are so caught up in our hectic routine that we hardly get time to see the hard realities on the ground level,” he said.

Shukla said he would visit Bal Sudhar Kendra and interact with the differently abled children and the people who are looking after them.