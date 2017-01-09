Police cane-charge protesting jail inmates in Bhopal

Police cane-charged some inmates of the Bhopal Central Jail on Monday who were protesting against the alleged special treatment given to a few prisoners, sources said.

The inmates were upset over the new rules and restrictions imposed after the October 30 jailbreak by SIMI operatives.

Earlier, relatives could send food to the inmates but the administration has now banned the outside food.

However, three inmates, allegedly with high connections, were allowed to have food from outside. This irked the other inmates who sat on a dharna on Sunday night.

Jail authorities, however, dismissed the allegations.

Jail superintendent Dinesh Nagare denied that any inmate was getting special treatment in the jail. “The inmates have been demanding food items from outside for the past two months. On Sunday evening, they raised the issue once again but no force was used against them.”

Inmates had demanded relaxation in the ban. On December 23, jail authorities assured them that they would talk to higher authorities to look into their demand.

“The authorities would take the decision soon,” said Nagare.