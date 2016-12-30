Police teams sent to UP to arrest rape and extortion accused

Bhopal police have sent two teams to Uttar Pradesh to arrest a 35-year-old man, accused of allegedly raping a 31-year-old woman and extorting Rs 9 lakh from her, on the pretext of marrying her.

The victim, a resident of Koh-e-Fiza locality in Bhopal, had on Tuesday lodged a complaint against the accused Mohammad Hussein of allegedly raping her on different occasions and extorting about Rs 9 lakh from her, police said. Hussein, a resident of Lucknow, used to run a business in Mumbai. The victim became friends with him on a matrimonial website in January this year.

In April, Hussein came to Bhopal and stayed at the house of the victim for a couple of days where he raped her, a police official said.

In May, the family of the accused came to Bhopal for Hussein’s and the woman’s engagement. Later in June, he came to Bhopal and raped her. He also took about Rs 9 lakh from her by saying that it is needed for his business. The victim went to Mumbai to his place in July to ask her to marry her. Hussein refused to marry her and raped her.

The victim filed a case against Hussein on Tuesday.

“The accused hails from Lucknow and some of his relatives live in Kanpur. Police have sent teams to both the places to know about his whereabouts and arrest him. During the initial investigations it was also found that the accused committed similar crimes with at least two other women- one from Pune, the other from Uttar Pradesh,” said additional superintendent of police (zone 3), Rajesh Singh Bhadauria.

Hussein has done his MBBS and runs a business in Mumbai.

IAS aspirant says merchant navy officer raped her

A 20-year-old civil services aspirant in Gwalior district has alleged rape by a merchant navy man who is presently deployed in Mumbai.

The woman who hails from Rewa district, but has been preparing for civil services exams in Gwalior since the last two years lodged a complaint against the 30-year-old accused at Padav police station of Gwalior on Thursday.

The alleged rape survivor stated in the complaint that the accused became friends with her over WhatsApp and Facebook a year back.

Subsequently he established physical relations with her several times in Gwalior, promising to marry her soon.

Later, he backtracked from marrying her and even assaulted her recently when she asked him to keep his promise of marriage.

“The woman submitted the complaint at Padav police station on Thursday after which a case of rape and criminal assault was lodged against the accused, who is posted in Mumbai,” said Padav police station in charge Santosh Yadav.