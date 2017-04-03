Bhopal/Raisen/Sagar Close on the heels of women and youths ransacking a foreign liquor shop at a village in Sagar district a group of people including women allegedly set a foreign liquor shop at Gairatganj in neighbouring Raisen district even as anti-liquor campaign has spread to other parts of Bundelkhand and also other parts of the state including Vindhya, Malwa and Chambal regions.

The opposition is mainly to opening of shops in residential areas.

The foreign liquor shop set afire at Gairatganj was opened in an agriculture field and was running under a tent. The local residents including men and women assembled at the shop on Sunday and asked the employees at the shop to remove the shop from there. When they didn’t listen to the demand of the crowd the latter set the shop afire.

Notably, a group of women and youths enraged over opening of a foreign liquor shop near their village- Khimlasa ransacked it on Saturday.

As per reporting coming in from various parts of the state, local residents took to street and staged a sit-in and chakka jam at Maharajpur in Chhatarpur district to protest opening of a liquor shop in the locality on Sunday. The agitation ended only after the SDM concerned assured the agitators that action would be taken on their demands. In Chhatarpur itself, residents of Bakswaha submitted a memorandum to the collector and demanded removal of a liquor shop from ward no. 10.

Vindhya region’s Satna saw a chakka jam by the local residents who were enraged over opening of a liquor shop near a temple and a mosque. In Morena, residents staged a chakka jam at Vankhandi and Sanjay Nagar. They removed the liquor shop’s boards.

In Vidisha a group of men and women staged a demonstration at the collector’s bungalow to lodge their protest against opening of liquor shops in two localities. Women staged demonstration in Indore too protesting against opening of liquor shops at Tejaji Chowk, Sanver Road and Kanadia Road.

Finance and excise minister Jayant Malaiya said he was looking into the matter.

