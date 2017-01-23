Punishment leaves child frightened, father shocked

Bhopal: Sachin Pandey, a resident of Rajgarh district, about 140 kilometers north west of Bhopal, was shocked when he reached his son’s school to pick him up after the school hours. His 5-year-old son was found standing half-naked as a punishment he was subjected to.

When inquired at home the minor said to his father he had been given the punishment as he couldn’t resist nature’s call in the classroom and he soiled his pant. The child had to stand for about 4 hours before his father came to school and took him home.

The incident took place in Sarangpur block of Rajgarh district on Monday last but it came to be known on Sunday only.

Chinmay Pandey (name changed), an LKG student of Future International Public School, soiled his pants in the school on Last Monday. The school administration allegedly forced him to stand without any pants from about 10 am to 2 pm. After punishment the child was so frightened that he didn’t speak to anybody at home properly for about 2 days.

When the parents lodged a complaint with Childline the school management the latter allegedly refused to take any action against the teacher who had punished the child. Instead, the school management said no such incident had taken place at the school.

Talking to HT, the boy’s father Sachin Pandey said, “When I reached the school to pick up my son in the afternoon, the peon informed me that my son was given punishment for soiling his pant and that he was standing half-naked for several hours.”

“I was shocked when I saw my son half-naked. It was chill in the atmosphere. I consoled and took my son home and later lodged a complaint with Childline”, said Sachin Pandey.

He said, “I admitted my son to the school for learning, not for getting such an inhuman treatment like this. My son was in trauma.”

However, school administration denied having knowledge of any such punishment given to the boy.

The school administrator Nitesh Tiwari said, “It’s true that he student soiled his pant when the school hours were almost over. His father was standing outside the school. If it had happened during the school hours, we would have provided to him a new dress as we always keep a spare dress for students for such a situation. The allegations by family members are baseless.”