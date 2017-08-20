Robbers hold family hostage, gangrape minor in Gwalior

A minor girl was allegedly gangraped by robbers who held her family members hostage at gun point in Gwalior in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to police, four masked robbers knocked the door of the girl’s house and requested for food. When one of the family members opened the door, the robbers attacked him. They then held the family hostage and looted jewellery and valuables, and gangraped the girl.

Police have formed search teams to nab the accused while the girl, who is in a state of trauma, was sent to a hospital for medical examination.

(With inputs from Mahesh Shivhare)