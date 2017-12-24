Two children were killed when a school gate fell on them at Swami Vivekanand Vidyapeeth situated some 3 km away from the district headquarters.

Alirajpur sub-divisional officer police (SDO-P) Ghanshyam Bamnia said that the incident took place at around 11 am.

The two kids have been identified as Kartik (9) and Sawan (8). While Kartik studies in the school and is son of school employee Mamta Bai, Sawan is his friend.

Today the school was closed but Mamta Bai had come along with Kartik and Sawan also tagged along. They were playing near the iron gate when it suddenly fell on them killing them both instantly.

Police source said that they are trying to find out who fixed the door in such a way that it became unhinged. A police officer said that if the school management is found guilty then action would be taken against them. The collector Ganesh Shankar Mishra has asked the area SDM to inquire into the matter.

School principal B Kulkarni said the children must have been climbing on the main gate which resulted in the gate falling on them.