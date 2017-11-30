School kids on dharna, demand new school bldg

Hundreds of school students have locked their school and started an indefinite dharna since Monday afternoon at village Bambhori under Buxwaha tehsil of Chhattarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, demanding a new school building among other things.

In 2008 the government upgraded the existing middle school to higher secondary school, but no new rooms were added due to space constraint. At present there are 1050 students enrolled in classes 9 to 12 in the school, but these students do not have a proper classroom. There are eight small rooms allotted for middle school but classes all the sections between Class 9 and 12 are held in these rooms. Sometimes, two classes are held in the same room.

The villagers and students have submitted memorandum to authorities concerned and also public representatives demanding allotment of land for a new building, but despite assurances, nothing concrete has happened. Fed up with the indifferent attitude of the authorities, the students and villages have locked the school and are on an indefinite dharna since Monday afternoon

Apart from new land for a school building, the students are also demanding changing of their exam center for class 10 and 12 from Buxwaha to Bambhori, appointment of teachers according to prescribed norm.

Around three years back, Rs 86 lakh was allotted for construction of new school building to accommodate higher secondary students, however the money was returned by the education department as there was no space for construction.

According to Bambhori resident Balram Vishwakarma the school had 4 acre of land but due to construction of two new roads (Buxwaha-Sagar and Bambhori-Sahgarh) and construction of new bus stand and a Government Primary Boys and Girl school, two Aganwadi bhavan, a Revenue Inspector’s office, PHE Water Tank, virtually of the school land was left.

However, the education department continued the higher secondary school from the same premises even though the students faced problems on a daily basis.

Sunil Jain of Bharat Nav Nirman Sanghathan said they had submitted memorandum to senior administrative, education department officials, public representative including MP Prahlad Patel and MLA Rekha Yadav. “ We have received only assurances, nothing else.

School student Netesh Pachauri of class 12 said they would continue their agitation till our demand are met.

Joint Director Education JN Chaturvedi said that on orders of the Chhattarpur collector Ramesh Bhandari, I am sending team under District Education Officer JN Barkade to sort out matter.