Scolded for sexual harassment of 5-year old, minor commits suicide

A 14-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling in his house in Jabalpur after he was scolded by mother of a 5-year-old girl on sexual harassment of the girl by him. The boy later died in a hospital.

According to police, the boy in a village under Marhotal police station was playing with the girl in the neighbourhood while the girl’s mother was busy in a sewing work on Sunday. The girl’s mother later saw the boy indulging in an indecent act with the girl.

The girl’s mother scolded the boy and told him that she would complain to his parents about his act.

On returning home the boy hanged himself. His parents were out of the village when he committed the act. His younger brothers cried for help. Neighbours rushed to the house and took the boy to a hospital from where he was referred to the government medical college in Jabalpur.

On Monday, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with police under Protection of Children under Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. On Tuesday evening the boy died in the medical college’s teaching hospital.

Additional superintendent of police Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia said police were investigating the incident.

NCRB ON JUVENILE CRIMES

Madhya Pradesh topped the chart of rape crimes committed by juveniles in 2015 as per national crime record bureau (NCRB) report. The state reported 282 cases of rape allegedly committed by juveniles in the year followed by Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

MP again topped the chart of crimes committed by juveniles in the category of ‘Assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty under section 354 of IPC’ with 364 such cases. There were 100 cases of sexual harassment against such accused with the state occupying 2nd top position after Maharashtra (151).

STUDY ON JUVENILE OFFENDERS

As per a study conducted by Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) report on which was made public in June 2015 says, “A majority (70.3%) of the children who were serving in the detention centres were quite unaware about the consequences of their acts. It is inferred that driven by the immediate rewards and other unique characteristics such as impulsiveness, adventurism/risk taking and susceptibility to peer influence, they tend to make wrong choices. They are less likely than adults to think ahead before acting.”

On the family particularly the parents’ role the report says, “Families and particularly parents play the pivotal role in instilling in the children the pro social norms, values, beliefs, and ideals. Their failure to accomplish this task may result in serious consequences for the individual as well as for the society at large.”