Semi-naked body of girl found in Madhya Pradesh village farm, rape suspected

A 10-year-old girl’s semi-naked body was found in a farm in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district on Saturday, a day after she was reported missing, raising suspicion of her being abducted and sexually assaulted before her murder.

The girl who belonged to Sundrel village in Dewas had left her house on Friday afternoon to give tea to her father, but she never reached him, according to police.

A search for her yielded no result on Friday, but the next day, her body was found in a farm, with cloth in her mouth, and legs tied.

Kantaphod police station in charge, C L Katare said they suspected the girl was raped, but would wait for the post-mortem report to confirm the same.

Agitated over the murder and suspected rape, villagers staged a roadblock and demanded immediate arrest of the criminals. After police persuaded, they ended their agitation.