Six killed in explosion at illegal firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia

At least six people of a family were killed and several injured on Thursday in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory inside a house in Seonda area of Datia district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Police sources said the explosion took place in the house of Rashid Khan in Khaki Mohalla, situated some 370 km north of the state capital Bhopal, at around 12pm. The deceased were identified as Rashid Khan, 40, his wife Rubi, 38, his sister Razia, 30, his niece Sajili, 8, his daughter Ashiqui, 9, and his son Ashique, 4.

The explosion was so intense that Khan’s entire house and that of his neighbour came crumbling down.

Initially, eyewitnesses told police that seven people including a passerby were killed in the accident but police recovered bodies of six.

Datia superintendent of police Irshad Wali said he was on his way to the spot and also confirmed the deaths.

The district administration announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who have been injured.