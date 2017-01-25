Shah Rukh plays safe at Ratlam, faces fans ire

INDORE: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan had to face ire of fans at Ratlam railway station in the wee hours of Tuesday when he chose not to greet the fans after one person died following the fan frenzy in Vadodara.

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan had boarded August Kranti Express from Mumbai Central for Delhi to promote his upcoming film Raees. A huge crowd had gathered at Ratlam railway station to watch the superstar, and railway police had a tough time in managing the crowd when the train chugged into platform No. 5 of the railway station at quarter past 2 am.

However, the actor who was already upset with the death of a person at Vadodara railway station did not come out to the gate and did not even pull back the curtains of his coach’s window to greet the fans. This irked the fans who shouted slogans against the actor and started banging window panes and kicking the coach from outside as the train started to move again after a two minute halt.

“People had gathered in large numbers at the station to greet the actor, but he did not come out to the gate. The GRP personnel were deployed to control the crowd and there was no untoward incident,” additional divisional railway manager, Ratlam R K Gupta told HT.

Khan has expressed his grief over the Vadodara station mishap, which left one person dead and two policemen injured calling it “extremely unfortunate.”