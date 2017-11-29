State assembly witnessed uproarious scenes as Congress pressed its demand for a discussion on crimes against women in the state particularly in light of the recent gang rape in Bhopal.

The Congress MLAs demanded the discussion on an adjournment motion but as the speaker didn’t concede to their demand they entered well of the House at least twice leading to adjournment of the proceedings at least four times.

The Congress MLA Ramnivas Ravat requested the speaker to allow discussion on the issue alleging the state witnessed 14 rapes with women and 8 rapes with minors daily on an average.

Leader Opposition Ajay Singh too demanded the discussion saying the speaker had promised to allow the discussion on the issue.

During the charges and counter charges flying thick and fast during the ruling party and the Opposition members some woman members of the Congress showed bangles to the ruling party MLAs.

Revenue minister Umashankar Gupta, panchayat and rural development minister Gopal Bhargava, former chief minister Babulal Gaur objected to the behaviour of the Congress MLAs and said they should adhere to the ruling of the speaker that the discussion could be allowed on the issue in some form or the other and allow the proceedings of the house to go on.

Speaker Sitasharan Sharma too urged repeatedly the Congress MLAs to allow the House proceedings in the interest of all the members of the House.

Later, deputy speaker Rajendra Singh who chaired the proceedings adjourned the house for the day as the Congress MLAs didn’t relent on their demand.

The Opposition MLAs later sat on a dharna at Mahatma Gandhi statue on the assembly premises.