Students get less marks, throw petrol bomb at teacher’s residence

Bhopal: They got less marks in class 11 than what they had expected. But instead of blaming themselves for their poor studies they blamed teachers for the same. Hence, they allegedly threw a petrol bomb at the residence of one of the teachers in Morena, about 465 kilometers north of Bhopal, on Saturday night.

Hindi teacher Ramkumar Singh Sikarwar of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Morena at whose residence the petrol bomb was allegedly thrown fainted due to smoke caused by fire. He was rushed to a hospital. He later lodged a complaint with the police.

Interestingly, this was not the only criminal act the students allegedly indulged to harass their teachers or take vengeance on them. They targetted three teachers in particular.

According to school teachers, the two class 12 students had been creating troubles for teachers for the past about six months. When the school management conducted an inquiry on its own they came to know about the students’ involvement.

About a week ago, the students reportedly set the bike of the biology teacher RN Verma afire. Later, they made a similar attempt to set afire the bike of chemistry teacher KK Joshi too, according to the school teachers.

After the inquiry the school management believes that the phone calls made to the school by local member of parliament Anoop Mishra to increase their marks in class 11 were not the calls made by the MP but by these students too who impersonated as the MP. The matter regarding the fake phone calls has been referred to the disciplinary committee of the school.

Talking to HT over phone, Sikarawar said, “These students are facing so many disciplinary actions. But now they have crossed all the limits. That’s why I have registered a criminal case against them.”

School principal Kadam Singh said proceedings would be initiated to rusticate the students from the school.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Yashpal Rajput said, “After the criminal case was lodged and police made an attempt to nab the students they ran away. The students are absconding.”