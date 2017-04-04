Suspicious man kills lover inside institute for deaf and mute kids in Indore

Suspecting his lover of infidelity a man mercilessly beat her up, and then shot her dead, at an institute for deaf and mute children in Indore on Tuesday.

Additional superintendent of police Rupesh Dwivedi said the murder took place at around 10:30 am the Ashray Social Welfare, an NGO. The victim, Tina Rathore (35), was killed in the presence of two other women.

Tina who worked as a teacher in the institute, was in a room with institute director Shalini Jain and maid Geeta Bai when the accused Sonu alias Rayees, an autorickshaw driver, came to meet her.

Dwivedi said Sonu was in a foul mood and came in waving a pistol and locked the door of the room. He started abusing Tina asking her repeatedly who she was marrying. As they were having a heated argument, the other two women tried to leave the room, but Sonu threatened to kill them if they attempted to leave. The two frightened women stood silently and watched as he first beat her and then shot her in the chest.

But Tina did not die immediately. He kept beating her till she died. Sonu then tied up Tina’s body and forced the two other women to drag it up the stairs to the bathroom in the first floor. Shalini somehow managed to escape and inform the neighbours and police about the incident.

Police said Tina who hailed from Dewas was earlier married and has two children, but she had left her husband and was having an affair with Sonu. But Sonu suspected that Tina was getting married to someone else, which infuriated him.

Sources said police have arrested Sonu, but there was no official confirmation of the arrest.