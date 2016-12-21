To study security features, MP officials to visit Arthur Road jail, Tihar

The officials from the Madhya Pradesh prison department would soon visit the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai and Tihar Jail in Delhi to study the security measures adopted there along with their best practices. The team, based on the study, would suggest measures to enhance the security in the state jails.

This comes two months after eight suspected SIMI operatives escaped from the high-security Bhopal Central Jail and were gunned down in a police encounter.

Earlier on Monday, a high-level meeting led by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the security measures in the jails. During the meeting, held in the presence of senior officials of government, administration and jail department, it was decided to construct high security ‘Anda Cell’ or egg-shaped cells to house dreaded criminals.

“There will be two teams. One will visit Tihar and the other will go to Arthur Road Jail. The team visiting Tihar will have additional director general (jails), inspector general (SAF), public works department (PWD) engineers and an information technology expert as members. The other team will comprise two jail superintendents and one assistant engineer of PWD,” director general (jail) Sanjay Choudhary told HT. He added that the teams would be visiting the two jail this month only where they would analyse the existing security measures, best practices and norms.

“The teams would pick the salient features related to the security measures needed to guard the dreaded criminals including terrorists, Maoists and other high value inmates. Those features would be implemented initially in the six central jails of state including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Satna,” said Choudhary.

The jail department had earlier sent one of their officials to analyse the security measures at jails in neighbouring Chhattisgarh after the Bhopal jail break on October 31.

“The official visited the Durg Central jail and studied its security measures including the use of electric fencing, solar power backups and generators and concertina fencing used there. Based on the study, a process is already underway to install electric fence in the Bhopal Central jail. It will be later replicated at other jails,” said Choudhary adding that the jail administration has also plans to install high-mast lights and 360° rotating lights on the watch towers.

“The jail administration would also soon raise a technical team to look after the electronic security devices so that they could be repaired in-house without waiting for the third party repairers,” he added.