Toilet turned into kitchen and shop in MP again, second incident in 7 months

Bhopal: Again a toilet has been turned into a kitchen in Madhya Pradesh.

Seven months after a toilet in Bundelkhand’s Chhatarpur district was turned into a kitchen, exposing tall claims of the government’s awareness drive under swachh bharat abhiyan, this time in a similar way, a toilet has been turned into a kitchen in Shivpuri district.

When Janpad chief executive officer (CEO) Mehendra Jain and other officials went for an inspection of some villages to see whether people were using toilets, they saw smoke coming out from a toilet at the house of one Lakhan Prajapati at Kundai village.

When they entered the toilet they found a lady cooking food on an earthen hearth inside the toilet. When officials asked her why she was using the toilet as a kitchen, she said it was raining outside, so she decided to cook in the toilet.

In Raikuya, another village in Shivpuri, a tribal woman Sangita has set up a small shop inside a toilet. When she was asked why she had turned the toilet into a shop, she told local media that they didn’t have water supply for the toilet.

She said she covered three kilometres everyday to fetch drinking water. “When getting drinking water is such a struggle, how can we get water for the toilet and use them”, she said.

Tarun Rathi, collector Shivpuri told HT that such instances came to light only because officials concerned were going into villages to check whether people were using toilets or not.

Rathi said people were supposed to change their mindset about using toilets. “Because of habit, many people still go out for open defecation. And this is why our officials are inspecting villages to ensure people use toilets”, said Rathi, adding that they have set the target of March next year to make the district ODF.

According to swachh bharat mission website, 24.2 % percent of 1417 villages in Shivpuri district have been declared ODF. Overall in MP, 17,549 villages have been declared ODF so far. A beneficiary gets Rs 12000 from the administration to construct a toilet.

In February, in Chhatarpur’s Kodan village, one Dinesh Yadav had changed his toilet into a kitchen. In the same district, on the Deri road, one Laxman Kushwaha, a labourer, had opened a grocery shop in his toilet.

The Centre, under Swachh Bharat Mission has set a target to make the country open defecation-free (ODF) by October 2, 2019, which coincides with the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

With MP having around 52000 inhabited villages, the district administration is racing against time to ensure their respective districts are declared ODF as soon as possible. Of 51 districts in MP, 11 districts have been declared open defecation free so far. They include Bhopal, Indore, Agar-Malwa, Ujjain, Khargone, Gwalior, Narsinghpur, Burhanpur, Ratlam, Sehore and Harda. The state aims to meet the ODF target in the next three years with construction of toilets in 1.22 crore households by 2019.

(with inputs from Ranjeet Gupta from Shivpuri )