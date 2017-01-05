Trafficking case: MP police rescue 2 more girls from Rajasthan

The Madhya Pradesh police have rescued two more girls from Rajasthan after questioning members of the alleged child trafficking ring it busted in Gwalior on Monday.

The gang allegedly abducted girls from busy areas in the city and sold them to brothels.

The police have also arrested three more persons, including a woman, in connection with the alleged ring after conducting raids at various locations in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

With the fresh rescue operation, the police have rescued nine girls and have arrested eight persons, including alleged kingpin Roshanbai (48).

SP (city) DBS Bhadoria said the rescued girls have been handed over to the child welfare committee, who in turn will hand over them to their respective parents following proper verification process.

Women and child department regional director Suresh Tomar told HT that the girls were kept at Shishu Grah, called Matra-Chaya.