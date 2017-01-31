Tribals protest against RSS sammelan

Betul: Ahead of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s eight-day visit to Madhya Pradesh starting February 8, he faces a protest from certain groups of tribals in Betul, about 175 kilometers south of Bhopal, who fear they would be converted to Hinduism and thus lose their rights on reservation in government jobs.

Bhagwat is to address a Hindu sammelan at Betul on the first day of his journey.

The tribals opposing the sammelan under the banner of ‘Samast Adivasi Samaj Sangthan, Betul’ have started distributing pamphlets in the district announcing ‘Adivasi Hindu nahi hai (Tribals are not Hindus)’.

Talking to the Hindustan Times, state spokesperson of the group Dileep Dhruve claimed they have gathered under the banner to oppose the RSS’ appeal to tribals to attend the sammelan.

“The RSS wants participation of at least two lakh tribals in the sammelan. But we are not Hindus. This is a conspiracy to finish our identity and deprive us of our rights on reservation in government jobs,” said Dileep Dhruve. He also claimed he was not associated with any political party and their protest was not a political agenda.

However, Budhpal Thakur, secretary of Hindu Sammelan Ayojan Samiti, said, “There are certain elements which are misleading the tribals. We have got the pamphlet and looking into it. A complaint may also be lodged in this regard,” he added.