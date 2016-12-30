Two get death for kidnap and murder of 15-year-old boy in MP

A sessions court in Jabalpur on Thursday sentenced two men to death and one to life imprisonment for the kidnapping and killing of a 15-year-old boy in March 2013.

Third additional sessions judge DP Mishra awarded death sentence and fine of Rs1000 to Rajesh Yadav alias Rakesh and Raja Yadav and five years jail term and fine of Rs 500. The court also sentenced Om Prakash Yadav to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000.

Assistant public prosecutor (APP) Anil Tiwari assisted by Ashish Tiwari said the body of Ajit Pal (15) alias Bobby was found in a plastic bag in a dry well on March 29, 2013 near Khandari drain in Jabalpur.

On March 26, 2013 around 9 pm Ajit went missing near his house. Rajwant Kaur, Bobby’s mother, searched for him at several places and when he was untraced lodged a missing complaint on March 27, 2013.

Amarjeet one of the family members received a phone call in which a ransom of Rs 50 lakh was demanded to release Bobby, Tiwari said.

On basis of the phone call, Rajesh Yadav alias Rakesh was taken in custody on March 29, 2013 and on basis of the information he provided the body was recovered from a dry well, Anil Tiwari said.

Simultaneously other two convicts Raja Yadav and Omprakash Yadav were arrested.

The knife by which the boy was killed was also seized.

In Bobby’s fist, a bunch of hair was found which on DNA test was found to be that of Rajesh Yadav. Similarly the blood stained clothes of Rajesh were recovered and the blood was found to be of the boy.