Bhopal: BJP’s massive victory particularly in assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the abode of three most controversial sites at Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi, suddenly gives rise to VHP’s activities with the saffron organisation’s clarion call to its cadre to be prepared to work as ‘Kar Sevaks’ as they did in December 1992, for construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, and also build a movement for ending cow slaughter.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) held as many as 102 dharmasabhas all over the state between March 29 and April 11, to drum up support and test the mood of the people for their causes.

Braving the scorching heat and all pervasive dust, hundreds thronged these meetings.

In one of the dharmsabhas held at Bhopal, the participants were dressed for the occasion.

Wearing saffron robes or orange sash, sporting bright red tilaks on their forehead, with maces in their hands and chanting ‘Jai Jai Shree Ram’, looked like an army ready for war.

“We have come here for the Ram temple. My father and uncle had gone to Ayodhya in 1992 for construction of the Ram temple, and I will do the same,” said Sadanand Tiwari from a village in Sehore district. He said their leaders have asked them to go back to their villages and build a positive mood among people for the temple.

“A new generation has come up after 1992 and we will have to build up legions of ‘Ram Bhakts’ who are willing to go to any length for construction of the temple,” said a senior VHP leader, explaining why they needed to organise these dharmasabhas.

The VHP believes there is no better time than the present for the construction of the Ram Temple and end cow slaughter. With a ‘Ram bhakt’ government in Uttar Pradesh headed by Yogi Adityanath, who is also head of Gorakshnath Temple at Gorakhpur and a ‘Rashtra Bhakta’ government at the centre, headed by Narendra Modi, and the Supreme Court also showing interest in settling the dispute, the time is indeed ripe, they feel.

To make the support base of movement broader, the VHP leaders are showing willingness to praise even India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for his role in construction of Somnath temple, and Rajiv Gandhi for opening the locks of dispute Ram Janmabhoomi – Babri Masjid site. Some of the women who had come at the meeting in Bhopal said they had voted for the Congress in the past, but were committed to the construction of the Ram temple.

At a dharmasabha in Vidisha, the parliamentary constituency of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, VHP vice president Hukumchand Sawala said, “The central government should bring a bill for the Ram Temple in the parliament like former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru did for the Somnath temple. In the presence of former President of India Rajendra Prasad, Lord Somnath was honoured with 121 canons. We want the same sort of respect for Lord Ram.”

In an attempt to co-opt the Dalits in the movement, the leaders are asking Hindus to shun caste discrimination. “All Hindus are one. Caste discrimination should be stopped in our society,” said Sawala.

The VHP is not going to get into the issue of legality, morality or even historical evidence about the existence of Ram temple at the disputed site. To them it is a matter of faith.

There was of course the usual bashing of Pakistan and some of the VHP leaders called LeT leader Hafiz Saeed, the modern days Ravana. Hindus should think of terminating terrorists like Saeed, the leaders urged.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government also came in for some flak for allegedly allowing illegal slaughter and trade of cow in the state. They compared Chouhan unfavourably with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and pointed out that the latter had stopped illegal trade of cow in the state by closing all illegal slaughter houses within 24 hours of coming to power.

“Instead of taking action on illegally run slaughter houses, the administration in MP takes action against activists, who dedicated their life for protecting the cows. Like Gujarat, UP and Jharkhand government, MP government should come up with strict laws to take action against cow slaughter,” some of the leaders said.