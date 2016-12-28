Villagers smell a scam in house allocation in Sagar

Large scale irregularities have been found in the allocation of ‘kutirs’ to beneficiaries under the Prime Minister Rural Awas Yojna in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar, villagers have alleged.

In the district, irregularities have been found in allocation and selection of beneficiaries, panchayat leaders said.

Norms state that to qualify to the scheme, a beneficiary should not have received any benefits in the past under Indira Awas or chief minister’s awas schemes and should not own a “pucca” house, some of them said.

In Deori block, 1,007 ‘kutirs’ have been sanctioned in 70 village panchayats although a number of villages were not allotted a single ‘kutir’ besides there are other villages that have large population but have received a smaller number of ‘kutirs’, said block panchayat vice president Mahendra Patel.

“There are a number of irregularities in allocation of ‘kutirs’ to villages and selection of beneficiaries in the block,” he told Hindustan Times.

“During panchayat general body meeting, we passed a resolution and complained to district panchayat authorities but no action has been taken until now.”

Rubbishing the allegations, district panchayat CEO Rajeev Ranjan Meena, said that at least 9,208 beneficiaries in 11 blocks whose verifications have been completed, will receive sanction letters.

“Allocation to villages has been done at state level and the district panchayats have no role the selection process,” he said, adding that a programme will be held at the district headquarters on Wednesday, where beneficiaries will be handed over sanction letters of “kutirs” or houses to beneficiaries under the scheme.

“The beneficiaries’ verification has been done at two levels. First at village panchayat level and then at district panchayat level which included random survey as well. If there are irregularities then action will be taken.”