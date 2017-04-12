Vyapam scam: 3 jailed for 3 years

A Special CBI court has sentenced three persons to three years jail term and slapped fine of Rs 2000 each against them. The accused were part of the multi-layered Vyapam scam. One of the accused is still absconding.

According to special Public Prosecutor for CBI, Rajesh Trivedi, the police had arrested Yashpal Nagar and Mukesh Rajput from MLB Girls School Sagar, one of the centers for PMT exam, on July 7, 2013. They were appearing in the exam in place of Rakesh Kumar and Shiv Kumar Singh, who were also arrested. Later Mukesh Rajput jumped bail and his arrest warrant was issued by court.

Yashpal was BDS (Dental) student at Delhi Jamia Milia university and Mukesh was native of Rath town under Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Rakesh Kumar hailed from Ambedkar Nagar (UP), while Shiv Kumar Singh was resident of Barnagar, Ujjain.

Trivedi said that six cases related to Vyapam scam were going on at the CBI special court at Sagar, and of them four have been decided while two are pending.