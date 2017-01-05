Wall of dedication in Bhopal: Leave what you don’t need, pick what you do

Inspired by the concept of neki ki deewar (wall of kindness) in different parts of the country, a youth group has installed a samarpan ki deewar (wall of dedication) in Bhopal.

The wall provides a platform to residents, government and non-government organisations to come together and do their bit in providing support to the destitute. “This is much different from any usual charity funding. Here one can donate whatever they can as per their will and capacity,” Jain Youth Club convenor Kapil Jhabak said.

“One is free to take the item they need without taking someone‘s approval. No caste, creed, agenda and vested interest is there in this kind of donation,” he added.

Jhabak also told HT that the walls were started on Monday and till date, close to 200 needy have been relieved with clothes, shoes, crockery and blankets placed in the walls.

However, to prevent misuse, the wall counter is opened from 12 noon to 9 pm and one is requested to take one thing at a time.

The activist is hopeful that the concept will find success in the state and it will benefit the poor and needy.

Avish Bhandari, secretary of the club said they want to build these walls at more locations in Bhopal. “We are based at two locations and we want take this initiative ahead,” he said.

The wall concept is a citizen-driven initiative which was reportedly first started in Iran’s Mashhad city about a year ago. The initiative soon became a viral movement, with people joining from across the world joining in. In India, a neki ki deewar exists in cities like Allahabad, Varanasi , Bhilwara, Jhalawar, Dehradun and Korba.