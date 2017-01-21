Where does your love for animals go on Bakra Eid: Vijayvargiya

As a wave of protest sweeps through Tamil Nadu over a ban on Jallikattu, Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday targeted people opposing the the bull-taming sport on social networking sites. The senior party leader asked why the activists were silent about “atrocity on animals” on Bakra Eid.

“Jo log Tamil Nadu ke parampragat khel Jallikattu ko janwaron par atryachar mante hain, unka yeh jaanwar prem ‘Bakra Eid’ par kahan chala jata hai? (People who perceive Tamil Nadu’s traditional sport Jallikattu an atrocity on animals, where do their love animals go on Bakra Eid?” he tweeted on Friday.

In another post he said: “Aise hi log sookhi Holi aur bina patakhon ke Diwali ki bhi baat kartey hain…Aakhir kyon? (These are the people who also talk of water-less Holi and cracker-free Diwali…Why?”)

The statement comes at a time when the Supreme Court has agreed not to pass judgement for a week on the Jallikattu issue while taking into account the Centre’s submission that they were in talks with Tamil Nadu to find a way out in the matter.

Reacting sharply to the tweet, Congress spokesperson, KK Mishra said: “It is sad that before making such a controversial statement, such a senior leader of BJP (Vijavargiya) doesn’t see its repercussions on the politics or the society as a whole. This is the reason why people don’t take his tweets seriously.”