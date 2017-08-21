Woman kills self by jumping from third floor of Bhopal mall

A 35-year-old woman killed herself by jumping off the third floor of a mall in Bhopal on Monday evening.

Renu Mittal, a resident of Lakherapura area, had gone to the mall in MP Nagar with her daughter. She left her daughter in a kids’ game zone of the mall after telling her that she was going to the washroom.

But instead of going to the washroom, she started talking to someone over her mobile phone near a glass railing. Later, she started shouting over the phone and climbed the railing and jumped off. She was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Superintendent of police Siddharth Bahuguna said in the preliminary investigation police found that she took the extreme step due to some domestic problem.

However, police were investigating the matter and trying to get her last call details.