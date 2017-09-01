Woman delivers baby in hospital toilet; doctors accused of negligence

A woman delivered a baby girl in the toilet of a hospital after doctors allegedly refused to attend to her, an allegation refuted by the hospital authorities.

Seven-month pregnant Muskan (24) was admitted to Sultania Women Government Hospital on Wednesday after her condition deteriorated.

According to her mother-in-law Heera Bai said, Muskan complained of severe pain in her stomach on Thursday morning but on-duty doctor refused to attend to her.

“In an acute pain, Muskan went to the toilet where she delivered the baby. The baby got stuck in the commode. When Muskan didn’t come out for 45 minutes, I knocked the door and found the baby was stuck in the toilet and I called the hospital staff.”

“I scolded them for their negligence but instead of accepting their mistake, they pushed me out,” said Heera Bai.

The baby was rushed to the Hamidia hospital where she is said to be in a critical condition on ventilator.

However, the hospital superintendent Karan Peepre refuted the allegations and said doctors were attending her properly.

“The baby is stated to be critical because the woman delivered a premature baby weighing less than 1 kg. The allegations of negligence on the part of doctors and staff members are baseless.”