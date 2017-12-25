Christmas will be celebrated this year in the state under the shadow of police protection, especially in areas which has seen attacks on Christians in the recent past.

According to sources in the police department, the intelligence wing has sent a detailed note to all the zonal IGs, range DIGs and SPs with a list of dos and don’t to ensure that Christmas passes off peacefully in the state.

Sources said that this note also details the list of incidents in which members of the Christian community had been targeted, and has asked these SPs of these areas to be especially careful.

IG (intelligence) Makrand Deouskar has confirmed that the intelligence wing has issued an alert to all district SPs and other senior officers over Christmas celebrations.

Attacks on Christians was recently reported from Satna where Bajrang Dal activists attacked a group of 30 Christians while they were singing carols on December 15, accusing them on conversion. In the first week of November, Right Wing Hindu activists had taken out a rally against Christians, accusing them of converting people by bribes.

According to information, cops will be posted in the main venues where Christmas is celebrated to give additional protection and deter mischievous elements.

Archbishop Bhopal Lio Cornelio said, “Some people are trying to divide people in the name of religion. The recent attacks on people of our community had created terror among them. We are also scared of repetition of such incidents on Christmas as instead of stopping the miscreants, police acted as mute spectators. We have asked the government to stop miscreants and create peaceful environment in the state. We have also asked Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to ensure that we are able to celebrate our festival peacefully.”