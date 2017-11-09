10 years of Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor in films: Take a look at their journey so far

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor complete 10 years in the industry, today.While Deepika had a blockbuster debut in Om Shanti Om, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir and Sonam’s film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya, did not get a great start. Ten years on, however, they have all managed to enter the big league of actors in Bollywood. Here’s a detailed look at their film careers.

Ranbir Kapoor

His career might have begun with a flop (Saawariya; 2007) but the industry was quick to spot talent in the Kapoor lad, and his next film Bachna Ae Haseeno(2008) gave him the image of a Casanova, which was stuck to him until he delivered his first critical and commercial hit Wake Up! Sid (2009). His portrayal of a college-going boy with no aim in life and how life jolts him and sets him on the right path resonated across audiences from every age group. This was also the time when Ranbir and his Bachna... co-star Deepika Padukone had started dating.

His next release Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), a rom-com alongside Katrina Kaif, was a resounding success. The chemistry between the two picked up pace in real life too, and Ranbir broke up with Deepika and started dating Katrina. Rockstar (2011), like the title, required Ranbir to play a heartbroken musician. Barfi! (2012) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s (2013) success earned him the title of the next superstar, but then came a slew of flops such as Besharam (2013) and Bombay Velvet (2015), which did no good to his career.

However, Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2015), that did well at the box office, came as a respite. His next, Sanju directed by Rajkumar Hirani is touted to be a blockbuster, in which he’ll be stepping into the shoes of actor Sanjay Dutt for a biopic on the actor.

Total no. of Hindi films (leading role): 17

Biggest hit: Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani (2013) - 295 crores

Deepika Padukone

This dimpled girl made her way into the hearts of millions of people when she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 hit film Om Shanti Om. But this dream debut was followed by films such as Chandni Chowk To China (2009) and Lafangey Parindey (2010) which couldn’t connect with the audiences. Her personal life made more headlines than her work— link-up rumours with cricketers MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Sidhharth Mallya, and then her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. The two broke up in 2013, after which Deepika started dating Ranveer Singh, and the two are still going steady.

But the purple patch in her career started from 2013, in which she delivered four consecutive blockbuster hits - Race 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, earning her the tag of the 500-crore heroine. There was no looking back for her after that, and she established herself as the most successful leading female actor of Bollywood. She’s one of the few leading ladies who have got titular roles and managed to outshine the male leads, Bajirao Mastani and Piku being shining examples. Her next, Padmavati, though marred by political issues, is touted to be the biggest film this year.

Total no. of Hindi films (leading role): 21

Biggest hit: Chennai Express (2013) - 400+ crores (worldwide)

Sonam Kapoor

Her career might have started on a slow note with Saawariya, but Sonam Kapoor has, from a relatively younger age, been called a fashion icon. Delhi 6 (2009), I Hate Luv Storys (2010), Aisha (2010), Thank You (2011) - all of these did no good to her acting career, but showed to the world that she had really good sartorial choices... until Raanjhana (2013), directed by Aanand L Rai came her way, and made critics sit up and take notice of her acting skills. While Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo (2015) opposite Salman Khan and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag did give a boost to her career, it was not until Neerja (2016) released that people saw beyond the pretty face. That one film can inarguably be said to have changed the course of Sonam’s career.

Her future line-up of films is bound to make anyone envious - Sanju opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Padman with Akshay Kumar and Veere Di Wedding with an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Tulsania.

Total no. of Hindi films (leading role): 14

Biggest hit: Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo (2015) 300+ crores