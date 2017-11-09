10 years of Ranbir Kapoor: Take this quiz to find out how well you know Ranbir’s films

Ranbir Kapoor was one of the most awaited debutants when he first starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. Though the film didn’t garner a great response at the box office, this Kapoor boy was able to make a mark for himself effortlessly. This was 10 years ago. Today, Ranbir is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood and indeed at the top of his game. With films such as Rockstar (2011), Rajneeti (2010), Wake Up Sid (2009), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) among others, to his credit, Ranbir has enjoyed success like no one else. He’s had his share of failures, too, but clearly, it never slowed him down.

As Ranbir completes a decade in the film industry today, here’s a quiz for his fans... And it’s purely on his films. So, if you’ve seen and absorbed his on-screen characters well, we challenge you to answer these 10 questions. Take this quiz and know how well you know Ranbir’s films. Correct answers are given at the end of the quiz.

PS: Don’t scroll down for answers. Do NOT cheat.

Saawariya (2007)

1. In how many films has Ranbir Kapoor done a cameo appearance?

Two

Five

Six

None

2. Before making his acting debut, how was Ranbir Kapoor related to films?

Director

Script Writer

Assistant Director

Casting Director

Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008)

3. Ranbir Kapoor has never worked with which of the following directors?

Farah Khan

Abhinav Kashyap

Vikramjit Singh

Shimit Amin

4. With which of these actresses has Ranbir Kapoor done maximum films?

Priyanka Kapoor

Katrina Kaif

Anushka Sharma

Sonam Kapoor

Wake Up Sid (2009)

5. In which of these films was Ranbir’s character NOT named after one of his directors?

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Wake Up Sid

Bachna Ae Haseeno

6. How many female directors has Ranbir Kapoor worked with in a lead role?

One

Three

Five

None

Raajneeti (2010)

7. Who has Ranbir Kapoor not shared the Koffee with Karan couch with?

Deepika Padukone

Kareena Kapoor

Imran Khan

Ranveer Singh

8. Which of these actresses did not make their debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor?

Sonam Kapoor

Shahzan Padamsee

Pallavi Sharda

Nargis Fakhri

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

9. In which year did Ranbir Kapoor have maximum film releases?

2009

2013

2015

2017

10. Which is the only movie where Rnabir has shared screen space with his father Rishi Kapoor?

Bachna Ae Haseeno

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Besharam

Rocket Singh: Salesman of the year

Jagga Jasoos (2017)

Check your score:

Answer 1. Six

Answer 2. Assistant Director

Answer 3. Farah Khan

Answer 4. Katrina Kaif

Answer 5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Answer 6. None

Answer 7. Deepika Padukone

Answer 8. Pallavi Sharda

Answer 9. 2009

Answer 10. Besharam

