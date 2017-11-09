10 years of Ranbir Kapoor: Take this quiz to find out how well you know Ranbir’s films
It was with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya that Ranbir Kapoor started his journey in Bollywood in 2007. And, his style and approach was an instant hit with the audience. Ranbir completes a decade in the industry today. If you are a die-hard fan, here is a must-try quiz on the actor.bollywood Updated: Nov 09, 2017 12:05 IST
Ranbir Kapoor was one of the most awaited debutants when he first starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. Though the film didn’t garner a great response at the box office, this Kapoor boy was able to make a mark for himself effortlessly. This was 10 years ago. Today, Ranbir is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood and indeed at the top of his game. With films such as Rockstar (2011), Rajneeti (2010), Wake Up Sid (2009), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) among others, to his credit, Ranbir has enjoyed success like no one else. He’s had his share of failures, too, but clearly, it never slowed him down.
As Ranbir completes a decade in the film industry today, here’s a quiz for his fans... And it’s purely on his films. So, if you’ve seen and absorbed his on-screen characters well, we challenge you to answer these 10 questions. Take this quiz and know how well you know Ranbir’s films. Correct answers are given at the end of the quiz.
PS: Don’t scroll down for answers. Do NOT cheat.
1. In how many films has Ranbir Kapoor done a cameo appearance?
Two
Five
Six
None
2. Before making his acting debut, how was Ranbir Kapoor related to films?
Director
Script Writer
Assistant Director
Casting Director
3. Ranbir Kapoor has never worked with which of the following directors?
Farah Khan
Abhinav Kashyap
Vikramjit Singh
Shimit Amin
4. With which of these actresses has Ranbir Kapoor done maximum films?
Priyanka Kapoor
Katrina Kaif
Anushka Sharma
Sonam Kapoor
5. In which of these films was Ranbir’s character NOT named after one of his directors?
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Wake Up Sid
Bachna Ae Haseeno
6. How many female directors has Ranbir Kapoor worked with in a lead role?
One
Three
Five
None
7. Who has Ranbir Kapoor not shared the Koffee with Karan couch with?
Deepika Padukone
Kareena Kapoor
Imran Khan
Ranveer Singh
8. Which of these actresses did not make their debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor?
Sonam Kapoor
Shahzan Padamsee
Pallavi Sharda
Nargis Fakhri
9. In which year did Ranbir Kapoor have maximum film releases?
2009
2013
2015
2017
10. Which is the only movie where Rnabir has shared screen space with his father Rishi Kapoor?
Bachna Ae Haseeno
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Besharam
Rocket Singh: Salesman of the year
Check your score:
Answer 1. Six
Answer 2. Assistant Director
Answer 3. Farah Khan
Answer 4. Katrina Kaif
Answer 5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Answer 6. None
Answer 7. Deepika Padukone
Answer 8. Pallavi Sharda
Answer 9. 2009
Answer 10. Besharam
