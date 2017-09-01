11 years of Lage Raho Munna Bhai: Boman Irani was not the first choice for Lucky Singh?

After enthralling everyone with his portrayal of a Dr. Asthana in Munna Bhai MBBS (2002), actor Boman Irani played the role of Lucky Singh, in the second installment of the Munna Bhai franchise, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, which completes 11 years of its release today. Going down memory lane, Boman says that it was tougher to play the role of a nasty businessman, who would go to any length for his business and family.

“Portraying Lucky was more difficult (than playing Dr. Asthana in MBBS) because I had to make him loveable after all his quirks and flaws. He wasn’t a bad guy, but he had his shades and that’s why he was more difficult to play with. But then, my family likes him more than Dr. Asthana, simple because he was a mazedaar character,” says Boman.

The 57-year-old actor spent days to get into the skin character, and also spent time with Sikhs at the auto spare part shops. “I used to go to Lamington Road, where there are all auto spare part shops. I befriended one of them, and then he introduced me to several other shops. They later advised to even have food with them. I used to go to a restaurant, where I became friends with a sikh waiter. I still remember his name- Jassi Abrol. I learnt a lot from him,” recalls Boman.

He adds laughing, “I used to go in the evening, telling my wife that I am going out for work. She used to tease my “ kya kaam karne ja rahe ho? Beer Peene Ja rahe ho? (What are you going to do? Are you going out for a beer).”

However, Boman was not the first choice for Lucky Singh from the start. “I was supposed to play a retired blind army man, who was living with Vidya Balan. But then the script went through a series of changes, and that’s how Lucky Singh was born, and I got that role later. I still remember the first day of shooting and the crew couldn’t recognize me in that,” he quips.

